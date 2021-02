Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect after a male resident was shot at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 7100 block of South Santa Fe Avenue regarding a shooting.

Police arrived at the apartment complex and found a male individual shot in the leg.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that a suspect is not in custody.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing situation.