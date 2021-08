The scene of a deadly shooting in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot to death in Oklahoma City, and police say they have the suspect in custody.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials are in the 7000 block of West Britton Road.

Sgt. Rob Robertson told KFOR that a person was killed and a suspect has been apprehended.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.