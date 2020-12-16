1 person shot to death in Oklahoma City homicide

Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in the southwest part of the city.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in which one person was killed.

Oklahoma City police were called to the 2100 block of Southwest 19th Street.

An officer at the scene told KFOR that a homeowner heard a commotion and the sound of several bangs.

The homeowner opened his door and discovered a male victim dead in his front yard.

Police have not released further details.

It is currently unknown if a suspect has been identified or captured.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

