1 person shot to death in Oklahoma City homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in which one person was killed.
Oklahoma City police were called to the 2100 block of Southwest 19th Street.
An officer at the scene told KFOR that a homeowner heard a commotion and the sound of several bangs.
The homeowner opened his door and discovered a male victim dead in his front yard.
Police have not released further details.
It is currently unknown if a suspect has been identified or captured.
