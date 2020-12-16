1 person shot to death in Oklahoma City, police investigating as homicide

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting death that has been classified as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Meadow Cliff Drive near Southwest 74th Street and May Avenue on Wednesday evening.

The incident was first reported to police as being assault with a deadly weapon.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials later told KFOR that a shooting occurred and that the victim had died.

Police have not released further details about the victim or the investigation. It is unknown if a suspect has been identified or captured.

