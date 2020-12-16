1 person shot to death in Oklahoma City, police investigating as homicide

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting death that has been classified as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Meadow Cliff Drive near Southwest 74th Street and May Avenue on Wednesday evening.

The incident was first reported to police as being assault with a deadly weapon.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials later told KFOR that a shooting occurred and that the victim had died.

Police have not released further details about the victim or the investigation. It is unknown if a suspect has been identified or captured.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter