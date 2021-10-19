1 suspect arrested, 2 others on the run in Luther, wanted by Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office for multiple charges

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – One suspect was arrested and two others are on the run Tuesday after police arrived at the scene of a suspicious vehicle call at a Luther home.

Both Tanner Holaday and Matthew McCarter are believed to be armed. Authorities are asking that if you see them, call 911 and do not approach them.

“They both have criminal histories; they both have a history of carrying weapons with them,” said Aaron Brilbeck with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Both suspects are wanted on burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle charges. Brilbeck said both men allegedly bolted before police arrived on the scene of a suspicious vehicle call at a home off North Luther Road between Coffee Creek and Covell roads.

“When they arrived, they found a car that was in the driveway and a woman named Crystal King, who’s 31 years old, who we’ve got a long history with; she’s got a pretty lengthy criminal history,” Brilbeck said. “She told us that she and two other gentlemen were there possibly to break into the house.”

Tanner Holaday and Matthew McCarter

Crystal King, the third suspect, was arrested on the scene for previous burglary warrants and drugs that authorities found in her car. Authorities were eventually able to identify both individuals that were allegedly with her just moments before.

“We’re looking for both of them right now; we have warrants out for both of them,” Brilbeck said.

“Wondering kind of where they took off too,” said Bradley Smith, a neighbor nearby where this all happened.

Smith lives about a mile down the road from where the suspects were last seen.

“‘Hey, are they about to run through my backyard?’” Smith said about his speculation of where they may have headed when he first heard the news about the situation. “’Did they take off up north?'”

Smith said he also has two kids, but feels his house is secure with cameras and his neighbors close by.

“Any time it hits, it’s out there; we all know what’s going on,” Smith said. “Neighbors text each other.”

However, he said he still feels slightly uneasy with two potentially armed men on the loose, possibly near his home.

Especially after school, you know, it’s a couple hours before your home so making sure they get home, lock the doors,” Smith said. “Sooner we can get them locked up the faster we can go back to normal.”

Brilbeck said they are still following up on leads as to where the two suspects are. They know they have friends and family in the area. One of them was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. The other was last seen in a T-shirt and camo shorts.