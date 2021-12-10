1 woman in poor condition, another woman critical following vehicle collision in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A vehicle collision in Comanche County caused massive injuries to two women, leaving one in poor condition and the other in critical condition.

The crash occurred at 2:32 p.m. Thursday on NE Trail Road at NE Cache Road, four miles east of Lawton, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A 2004 Buick Century was heading east on Cache Road, approaching the Cache and Trail roads intersection, as a 2004 Dodge Ram was heading north on Trail Road.

The Buick struck the Dodge in the intersection. The former went off the left side of the road upon impact, hit a fence and then a tree. The latter went off the right side of the road, struck a fence and rolled one full time, landing on its wheels, according to OHP.

A 22-year-old woman from Marlow was driving the Buick. A 55-year-old Marlow woman was in the passenger seat.

The 22 year old was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital. She suffered head and leg injuries, and is listed in poor condition.

The 55 year old was pinned in the Buick for approximately 30 minutes before firefighters freed her. She was flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where she is listed in critical condition with head, external and internal torso, arm and leg injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, a 36-year-old Elgin, Okla., man, refused medical treatment.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.