1-year-old baby shot in Moore; family member tells KFOR shooting was accidental

Photo goes with story

The residential area in Moore where a baby was shot.

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A one-year-old baby was rushed to a hospital after being shot in Moore on Friday evening.

Moore police and emergency responders hurried to a home in the 2300 block of Tyler Lane after receiving a report that a baby was shot accidentally, according to a Moore Police Department official.

A family member of the 19 month old told KFOR that the shooting was accidental.

The family member said a gun fell off a dresser and discharged, shooting the baby in the abdomen.

The child has been taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

A police investigator was sent to the scene.

The family member said the baby might have to undergo surgery. The family is waiting to receive more information.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

