1-year-old baby shot in Moore; family member tells KFOR shooting was accidental

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A one-year-old baby was rushed to a hospital after being shot in Moore on Friday evening.
Moore police and emergency responders hurried to a home in the 2300 block of Tyler Lane after receiving a report that a baby was shot accidentally, according to a Moore Police Department official.
A family member of the 19 month old told KFOR that the shooting was accidental.
The family member said a gun fell off a dresser and discharged, shooting the baby in the abdomen.
The child has been taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
A police investigator was sent to the scene.
The family member said the baby might have to undergo surgery. The family is waiting to receive more information.
This is a developing situation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.