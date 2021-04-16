10-digit dialing coming to Oklahoma this month

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Changes are coming for those who live in Oklahoma.

Residents who live in the 405 area code will need to prepare for the change to the 10-digit dialing for local calls.

Officials say local calls will need the 10 digits beginning on April 24.

State leaders say the move is necessary since they are adding the 572 area code, which is needed to ensure there will be enough telephone numbers available for the area.

The 572 area code will officially be added on May 24.

Officials stress that the 572 area code will not change any existing 405 telephone numbers.