10 digit dialing to soon become necessary in 405 area code

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mandatory 10 digit dialing will soon begin for community members who live within the area that uses the 405 area code.

All local calls within 405 will require 10 digit dialing (area code + local number) beginning April 24, according to an Oklahoma Corporation Commission news release.

“The move to 10 digit dialing for local 405 area code calls is necessary to enable the addition of another area code for the area currently served by only 405,” the news release states.

A map of the 405 area code area that will transition to mandatory 10 digit dialing starting April 24.

The additional area code will be 572, which is needed to ensure there will be enough telephone numbers available for the area, according to the news release.

The 572 area code will officially be added on May 24.

“The addition of the 572 area code will not change existing 405 telephone numbers. Also, there will be no change in the local call boundaries. Local calls within the area will remain local calls, regardless of whether the number called is a 405 or 572 area code,” the news release states.

The area with a 405 area code is the second area in the state to institute 10 digit dialing; 918 became the first when it incorporated 539 as an area code in 2011.