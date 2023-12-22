MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says 10 pounds of methamphetamine was seized and one person was arrested during an investigation into drug trafficking in northeastern Oklahoma.

The OBN Muskogee Task Force – made up of agents and officers from OBN, Muskogee Police Department and Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office – has an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in northeastern Oklahoma.

During the investigation, the task force discovered nearly $500,000 worth of meth during a search warrant service.

One person was arrested, though they have not been identified.

You can anonymously report a drug tip to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics online or by sending them a message on Facebook.