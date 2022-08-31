OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – It has been a decade since an Oklahoma man was shot and killed, and his family is still seeking justice.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say 23-year-old Jean-Ciar Pierce was killed near Shaker’s Sports Bar on Aug. 25, 2012.

Investigators say a fight at the bar ended with Pierce being shot to death.

Since his death in 2012, his killer has never been brought to justice.

“We want to know how and why he died,” Sara Burdine, Pierce’s mother, said in 2012. “Not knowing any of the answers to these questions that we have makes it really difficult to move on.”

If you have any information on Pierce’s murder, call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 713-1017.