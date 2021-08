Some dogs are picky with their treats, in which case you’ll need to choose the flavor carefully, according to their likes and dislikes.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 100 abandoned pets in Oklahoma City will soon be on their way to loving homes across the country.

On Saturday, Fetch Fido-A-Flight will make a transport flight from Oklahoma City to shelter partners in Oregon.

Organizers say the flight will save 105 dogs and cats that are at-risk of euthanasia at overcrowded shelters in Oklahoma.

The pets will be taken to Salem, Oregon, where they will be quickly adopted.