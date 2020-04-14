100 Oklahoma airports to receive funding to help respond to COVID-19 crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – 100 airports in Oklahoma will receive funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

$42,202,730 will go to 100 airports in Oklahoma as part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program. The program is an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses amid the pandemic.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

View a list of Oklahoma airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website.

The FAA encourages airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current public health emergency. Airport sponsors should work with their local FAA Office of Airports field office on the application and grant-agreement process.

The FAA will use a streamlined application and grant-agreement process to make this funding immediately available for critical airport needs.

The funds will be available as soon as the airport sponsor executes a grant agreement.