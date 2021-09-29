100 people at Oklahoma correctional facility graduating with degrees, certifications

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jail cell

Jail cell – KFOR

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – More than 100 people at an Oklahoma correctional facility are taking steps to better their lives once they are released from custody.

On Wednesday, CoreCivic’s Davis Correctional Facility says more than 100 inmates will attend a graduation ceremony.

Organizers say 34 people are earning a high-school equivalency diploma, while 74 are earning an industry-recognized certificate in either electrical, computer information processing, or horticulture.

“We’re very excited to celebrate these graduates and acknowledge all the hard work they have
given to arrive to this point in their education journeys,” said Mark Gentry, warden at Davis
Correctional Facility. “These graduation numbers are pretty remarkable considering much of our
education programming slowed to protect residents and staff during the height of the pandemic
last year. We’re grateful that we have been able to safely resume programming this year so these
individuals can stay on track to meet their education goals, and ultimately, their career goals
when they are released.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter