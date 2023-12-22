OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Dinner with Love Foundation is helping feed Oklahoma families this holiday season.

“Love is my mom’s middle name and she always grew up making holidays so special for us and we decided we’d love to have the same thing shared with everybody else,” said Paul Ravencraft.

He’s carrying on that legacy through the foundation’s annual Christmas meal giveaway.

“We wanted to share what we experienced growing up with other families,” said Ravencraft.

On Friday, 600 boxes were filled at Westminster Presbyterian Church and 400 were filled at Bethany First Church of Nazarene.

Each box has a hot meal of glazed ham, green beans and sweet potatoes plus rolls, bread, fruit, beans, rice, coffee and dessert.

The foundation also gives out what they call “gap bags.”

“The gap bag goes to kids when they get out of school on the 18th and they don’t go back until like the third. So, the kids that are used to eating three meals a day get nothing. So, this is kind of a gap for snacks and peanut butter and jelly and stuff like that,” said Ravencraft.

Dinner with Love bases which families get the meals off of recommendations from metro schools and nonprofits.

Once the meals are finished being cooked and all of the boxes are filled, volunteers will deliver them Friday evening.

“Our volunteers get to meet the recipient face to face and share that with them,” said Ravencraft. “The volunteers get more out of it than the recipients. So it’s a wonderful experience for everybody.”