10,000 Oklahomans vaccinated at massive vaccine pod in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a huge undertaking Monday at our state’s largest COVID-19 vaccine pod to date.

“We’d like to knock a lot of vaccine out in one day,” said Jackie Kanak, regional director for a district of county health departments.

In all, 10,000 Oklahomans signed up to get their first dose of the Pfizer shot in Norman.

“I’ve been wanting to get this shot, my son got it for me, so I’m here!” said Minco resident Wanda Mitchell.

IMMY labs teamed up with local county health departments, Norman Regional, OU Health, and even Chick-fil-A to make it happen.

“We drove through the drive-thru, recorded the entire thing and just modeled the entire process off of the Chick-fil-A drive thru,” said IMMY Labs President and CEO Sean Bauman.

Nurses vaccinated around 14 people every minute, which is around 70 patients every five minutes.

They push a dolly down each of the rows and vaccinate people as they go.

“Very simple process. Most people are here 20-25 minutes, and we’ll just make it as smooth as possible,” said Kanak.

This eligible group now includes our state’s teachers and those under 65 with co-morbidities.

“I am so proud to have received this. I cannot wait for my colleagues across the state to receive their vaccination,” said Teacher of the Year Jena Nelson.

Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says the state is partnering with local districts to get this out to every school employee who wants one.

In fact, she’s encouraging it.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is one of the key ways to help others, our teachers, our support staff, our students to be safe in the classroom,” said Hofmeister.

It’s a process the president and CEO if IMMY says could be used anywhere.

“Ultimately at the end of the day, what we want to do, we want to put the vaccine in as many arms as possible in as short amount of time as possible,” said Bauman.

After Monday’s success, it could soon be a reality.

“Let’s let 10,000 be the new normal,” said Bauman.

Everyone vaccinated Monday automatically has their second dose scheduled for three weeks from Monday.

About 200 volunteers worked the pod.

You can monitor IMMY’s website here for future pods.