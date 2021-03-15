$10,000 raised for Oklahoma fire department destroyed by blaze

CRESCENT, Okla. (KFOR) – Weeks after being destroyed in a fire, the community and other fire departments are rallying to help the Twin Lakes Fire Department rebuild.

Late last month, the Twin Lakes Fire Department went up in flames.

“It was fully engulfed, the whole one side, and we didn’t have any equipment to fight it, so we had to wait for help,” said Twin Lakes Fire Chief Mike Gilliam.

Chief Gilliam says the flames sparked from an ATV that was inside the building. They had just replaced the batteries in it that afternoon.

After it caught fire on Sunday night, Assistant Fire Chief Duane Dahlem rushed inside trying to save at least one truck, but he was burned in the process.

“He couldn’t get on the driver’s side of the truck because of where the fire was so all he could do was get out of the building,” said Lori Dahlem, Duane’s wife.

As the building burned, Duane suffered a heart attack.

“I think it was brought on by all the happenings of losing the fire department,” said Lori.

As he recovers, the fire department is working to rebuild.

“When you drive around the corner, and you look up there and the fire department’s always been there. And now it’s a big, mangled mess. It’s just hard,” said Chief Gilliam.

Chief Gilliam says someone donated a brush truck, but all eight of their vehicles were destroyed in the fire.

“We started from hand-me-downs, and we’ll start again,” said Chief Gilliam.

This weekend, volunteers put together a buffet to help raise money for the Twin Lakes Fire Department.

Firefighters came from across the state to show their support.

“It’s a lot of work. It’s probably more work than going to a fire, but it has to be done,” said Gilliam. “We’re gonna start from here and rebuild.”

“They’re volunteers so they’ve lost everything and I feel, as a community member, the general public, it’s time for me to do my part and volunteer and help them out in their time of need,” said Kaitlyn Wood, a volunteer at the event.

Organizers say 350 people stopped by the event and raised $10,000.

If you would still like to help the Twin Lakes Fire Department, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.