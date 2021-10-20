$10,000 reward offered 20 years after Oklahoma father’s murder

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been almost 21 years of no answers in a case that has plagued a Stephens County family since 2000.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced they’re offering a $10,000 reward for information solving the cold case killing of George “Dale” Turner.

“Our ultimate hope in this case is justice for Mr. Turner,” said OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman. “He was savagely murdered five days before Christmas in 2000 and his case has gone cold.”

It was a cold night on the Turner Ranch in Marlow, Oklahoma about eight miles from Bray, Oklahoma on Dec. 20, 2000.

Dale’s son Jeff Turner was alerted that Dale was locked inside his home with the doors locked, which instantly concerned Jeff.

He crawled through a window to get into the home and navigated to his father’s bedroom. The 40-year-old was laying in the bed dead from gunshots.

“It was horror,” said Jeff. “I reached down and I said, ‘Dad are you okay?’ And I went to shake him and he was cold.”

To this day, neither him nor investigators know who the killer is.

Arbeitman said a pair of work boots was one of the biggest clues they have.

“The boots were found a few days after the murder in pretty close proximity to Mr. Turner’s home,” she explained.

Jeff believes OSBI’s enduring investigation efforts plus the $10,000 reward could help find the suspect in the case. He’s helping investigators in any way he can.

“It would be closure,” he said. “It’s my job to honor his memory and it’s their job to solve it and bring justice. I feel they will.”

OSBI asks that anyone who recognizes the boots or has any other information regarding Turner’s murder, to please contact them at (800) 522-8017 or by email at tips@osbi.ok.gov. Tips can be anonymous.