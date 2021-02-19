$10,000 reward offered after guns stolen from Oklahoma pawn shop

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a thief who stole several weapons from an Oklahoma pawn shop.

On Jan. 14, a suspect broke into the Easy Pawn in Holdenville and then smashed the top of the firearms display cases.

Officials say the suspect stole 16 firearms.

“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top

priority for ATF. If you know something, please say something,” said ATF Dallas Special Agent

in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.

The suspect is described as a white man, wearing a sweatshirt with a hood, a black coat, white sweatpants with black lettering on the right leg, and distinctive cowboy boots.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a $10,000 reward information leading to the identification and/or arrest of the person responsible for the burglary.

If you have any information on the crime, call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.