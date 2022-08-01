MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a theft from a tactical supply store in McAlester.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say the suspect broke into the McAlester Tactical Supply store early Friday morning.

The suspect made off with several guns during the burglary.

“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF,” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II. “We are asking the public to please let authorities know if you recognize this individual.”

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest.

If you have any information on the crime, call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.