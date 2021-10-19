$10,000 reward offered for information connected to 2000 Oklahoma murder

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the suspects behind a 2000 murder.

40-year-old George ‘Dale’ Turner was found shot to death on Dec. 20, 2000.

Dale Turner- OSBI

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say Turner was found by his son at his home near Bray, Oklahoma.

Days after the murder, a pair of boots was found a short distance from Turner’s house and may be connected to his murder.

Boots found near crime scene- OSBI

Now, the OSBI is offering $10,000 for information that leads to the identification of a suspect or materially assists in the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the boots or has any information regarding Turner’s murder should call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.