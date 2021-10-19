$10,000 reward offered for information connected to 2000 Oklahoma murder

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the suspects behind a 2000 murder.
40-year-old George ‘Dale’ Turner was found shot to death on Dec. 20, 2000.
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say Turner was found by his son at his home near Bray, Oklahoma.
Days after the murder, a pair of boots was found a short distance from Turner’s house and may be connected to his murder.
Now, the OSBI is offering $10,000 for information that leads to the identification of a suspect or materially assists in the investigation.
Anyone who recognizes the boots or has any information regarding Turner’s murder should call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.