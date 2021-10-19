$10,000 reward offered for information connected to 2000 Oklahoma murder

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dale Turner

Dale Turner – OSBI

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the suspects behind a 2000 murder.

40-year-old George ‘Dale’ Turner was found shot to death on Dec. 20, 2000.

Dale Turner- OSBI

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say Turner was found by his son at his home near Bray, Oklahoma.

Days after the murder, a pair of boots was found a short distance from Turner’s house and may be connected to his murder.

Boots found near crime scene- OSBI

Now, the OSBI is offering $10,000 for information that leads to the identification of a suspect or materially assists in the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the boots or has any information regarding Turner’s murder should call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter