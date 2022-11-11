CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – An 101-year-old Veteran is continuing to meet his fitness goals.

Burrel Gambel served as a pilot in WWII and the Korean War.

He moved to Chickasha long ago, but has recently found a second home at Valir Physical Therapy.

Valir offers a wellness program for members of the community like Gambel, giving them a place to work-out in a comfortable environment.

The wellness program allows access to all of the equipment as well as the physical therapists.

Gambel keeps up with his physical health by working on his upper body strength and lower body movement.