102-year-old Oklahoma woman released from hospital after fighting COVID-19

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – While this virus has had a devastating impact on older Americans, a local hospital recently celebrated the release of a 102-year-old COVID-19 survivor.

On Wednesday, employees of Mercy Hospital Logan County lined the halls to cheer for 102-year-old Della Hathorne as she was wheeled to her son’s car.

“During these unprecedented times, the fact that we get to send a 102-year-old woman home who survived a COVID-19 infection as severe as hers is one of those moments we all should celebrate,” said Dr. Daniel Pascucci, a Mercy Virtual hospitalist based in Oklahoma City, who treats patients across the state remotely.

Hathorne spent 12 days in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Officials say she began experiencing symptoms earlier this month after being exposed in the community. On Oct. 2, she tested positive and was admitted to the hospital.

“Della is the first patient in Logan County that we felt was appropriate to receive Remdesivir and the fact that we had the opportunity because we are a part of Mercy is huge,” said Christopher Howard, nurse practitioner at Mercy Hospital Logan County. “As a rural hospital within Mercy, we have access to rapid testing and the latest treatment options which gives us confidence that we are offering the best care for our patients.”

