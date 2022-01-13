10,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting an increase in hospitalizations, including pediatric hospitalizations, related to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 785,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 10,502 new cases since Wednesday’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 72,516 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,750 deaths as of

Thursday. That’s an increase of 53 additional deaths.

Officials say there were 1,361 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 43 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.62 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.12 million have completed the series.