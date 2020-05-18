109 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR/KSWO) – As communities across the state reopen to the public, officials in Comanche County say they are working to slow the spread of COVID-19 in a local detention center.

Since late March, officials in Comanche County told KSWO that several inmates and staff members at the Comanche County Detention Center have tested positive for the virus.

According to the most recent numbers, 359 inmates were tested for COVID-19 and 109 of those tests came back positive. Officials say they are still waiting for results for 19 of the tests.

As for employees, 63 people were tested and 17 of those tests came back negative. So far, 13 of the employees have recovered.