11 Oklahoma County Jail inmates involved in fight that sent another inmate to the hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An all-out brawl happened at the Oklahoma County Jail in December when 11 inmates allegedly took their shot, with a broomstick, at one other inmate in what jail administrators are calling a “gang fight.”

The district attorney’s office filing additional charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on the inmates involved in the attack. But the jail says they shouldn’t have even been in the same room as the victim.

“That’s the error that really happened,” said Greg Williams, Oklahoma County Jail Administrator. “We knew that this guy was a gang member. Yeah, we messed up and allowed them to get together.”

It was 11 inmates on 1 during a fight on December 3rd, 2020. Inmate Aaron Cooper allegedly beaten by the men with a broomstick. The inmates involved are Devin Hunter, Kelajawon Mykel Collins, Semaj Amari Thomas, Jordan Marcellus Owens, Mario Laivel Thomas, Jason Martin, Delano La’Qwone Tillman , Artis Dixon , Bashir Muhammad Said, Tavid Norshon Williams and John Quincy Shivers.

Williams called it a gang fight.

“He was hit with a broom. Mostly it was hands and feet. Just what you might assume as a fist fight,” Williams said.

Court documents detailing Cooper’s injuries, including his “two front teeth knocked out, a 2- inch long “laceration above the corner of his left eye,” “bruising with sole marks of issued shoe tread on the lower left base of his neck” and more.

The probable cause affidavit said Cooper was “struck on his back from behind with a broom handle” and “struck again by multiple inmates as he was laying defenseless on the ground.”

The injuries sending Cooper to St. Anthony’s– where he received seven stitches on the cut above his eye.

The jail also firing the detention officer who let the rival gang member into the same area.

“We terminated that particular officer that night. We just gotta pay closer attention. We gotta be more vigilant about making sure those things don’t happen,” Williams said.

Williams also said more detention offers are still needed. Right now, they’re about 50 officers short.

“That would be a big help,” Williams said. “We did offer and we did obtain a 10% pay raise for the detention officers last party cycle. So, now that pay is just over $3,000 a month. We’re really hopeful that will draw a better candidate to the jail.”

The court documents say the fight was caught on camera. News 4 has asked for the surveillance but so far have not heard whether or not it will be released.