11 pounds of meth discovered during traffic stop

Meth bust in Moore

Credit: Moore Police Department

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Moore arrested three people connected to a recent drug bust.

Around 2 p.m. on Jan. 17, officers with the Moore Police Department were conducting surveillance as they tried to find a fugitive.

While working, they witnessed a drug transaction and a vehicle fleeing a residence.

Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near N.E. 27th and N. Eastern Ave., and they realized the driver didn’t have a valid license or insurance.

When the vehicle was impounded, investigators found 11 vacuum sealed packages containing 11 pounds of methamphetamine.

Officers also conducted a search warrant of the home where the drug transaction took place, and multiple firearms were found. One of those firearms had been reported stolen.

Authorities arrested Fernando Ramos-Felix, Miguel Ramos-Felix, and Serafin Lopez-Lopez.

