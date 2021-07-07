11 rural Oklahoma school districts receive fine arts grant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nearly a dozen rural school districts across Oklahoma have been chosen to receive a new innovative fine arts program next school year.

Oklahoma Art Tech is a $5.8 million grant that works to expand access to visual arts, dance, drama, or music courses in schools that would otherwise have limited or no arts programs.

“Every child deserves access to a well-rounded education, which includes exploration of the arts. Art Tech is addressing this need in rural schools, which experience greater challenges in offering specialized academic programs,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “The infusion of fine arts into the classroom promotes engagement that enriches overall student learning and achievement, and is an evidence-based strategy that supports the success of the whole child.” 

The districts receiving the Art Tech program are as follows: 

  • Asher Public Schools, Pottawatomie County 
  • Duke Public Schools, Jackson County 
  • Glencoe Public Schools, Payne County 
  • Jennings Public Schools, Pawnee County 
  • Ketchum Public Schools, Craig County 
  • Mannsville Public Schools, Johnston County 
  • Oak Grove Public Schools, Payne County 
  • Ravia Public Schools, Johnston County 
  • Temple Public Schools, Cotton County 
  • Union City Public Schools, Canadian County 
  • Wynona Public Schools, Osage County 

Officials say Art Tech will focus on PK-5 programs in its first year and will expand to middle and high schools in 2022.

