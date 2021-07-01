11 soldiers experience heat-related issues at Fort Sill during training exercise, several taken to hospital

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Several soldiers at Fort Sill experienced heat-related issues on Thursday, and many were taken to a hospital.

Fort Sill officials said 11 soldiers experienced heat-related symptoms during a field training exercise.

Battalion medics treated four of the soldiers, but the seven others were taken to local hospitals, where they remain under observation, Fort Sill officials said.

“The safety of our Soldiers and Trainees is our number one priority. During field training exercises, Soldiers are continually monitored for heat-related symptoms. Our Drill Sergeants and Cadre are trained to recognize these symptoms and act immediately,” Fort Sill officials said in a news release.

The incident is under review, officials said.