11-year-old girl accidentally shot by mother’s boyfriend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An 11-year-old girl is recovering after she was accidentally shot by her mother’s boyfriend.

It happened near Southwest 44th and Independence.

Police say there was a party at a house Thursday night. A mother and her boyfriend got in a fight and, in the process, the boyfriend pulled out a gun.

According to the police report, witnesses say they saw the suspect “come out of the room and say, ‘The trigger went off.'”

A bullet went through a wall and hit the girl in the arm while she was lying in bed. She was treated and released from the hospital.

“Thankfully, our victim was significantly injured, but is going to okay,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

The neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

The police report says there were “three bullet exit holes” in the wall that connects the victim’s room with her mother’s.

When the mother was talking about the altercation with her boyfriend, she “would never state whether the suspect pointed the gun at her or not,” the report says.

In the mother and boyfriend’s room, police found a shotgun, a pistol and shotgun shells.

“Although our victim wasn’t an intentional target in this case, nonetheless, sadly, she was struck by gunfire. So, gun safety’s important,” Quirk said.

A neighbor recalls what he heard Thursday night.

“I was just hearing a bunch of arguing; I thought that was pretty normal. It’s pretty normal in this neighborhood to just hear people screaming at each other for various reasons; didn’t think much of it,” Carlos Porras said. “Apparently, somebody got shot. I kind of feel like I should’ve gone and investigated or snooped a little bit more than I did.”

Police say they know who the suspect is, but it will be up to the district attorney and investigators to decide if charges will be filed.