BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an 11-year-old California girl has died after drowning in an Oklahoma lake.

Investigators say the 11-year-old victim was wading in the Carson Creek area of Broken Bow Lake around 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

However, the girl was unable to swim and went under the water for an unknown reason.

Officials searched for the victim and recovered her body in about six feet of water around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.