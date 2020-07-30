118 grams of suspected methamphetamine found in N.E. Oklahoma

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A police department in northeast Oklahoma says a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs and hundreds of dollars in cash earlier this month.
On July 16, the Bartlesville Police Department Impact Team executed a search warrant.
The team found 118 grams of suspected methamphetamine and $960 in cash.
The department posted photos of the seizure on its Facebook page.
