(NEXSTAR) – Slowly but surely, Oklahoma is still growing. While 85,000 people opted to leave the Sooner State last year, even more decided to call this place home.

An estimated 117,788 people moved to Oklahoma in 2022, according data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

A huge chunk of new arrivals didn’t have a far journey. About 26,000 of them came here from Texas.

The next-largest source of new residents isn’t another U.S. state, however. About 18,000 people came to Oklahoma from another country in 2022, according to the Census data. The data set did not specify which countries people immigrated from.

The most populated state in the country also sent Oklahoma its fair share of new residents. About 15,200 Californians sought greener (or more likely, cheaper) pastures here last year.

You’re also pretty likely to meet someone who moved here from Kansas (like the 7,400 people who did it last year), Colorado (5,900 people), Missouri (5,700 people), Arizona (4,800 people) or Arkansas (4,200 people).

The new data comes the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey. The survey happens more frequently than the official Census and gives people a better idea of changes happening in their community year to year.

Oklahoma’s population is now estimated at 3.97 million.