11th Annual Santa Market opening with COVID-19 precautions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It seems like Christmas is just around the corner, so many people are gearing up to tackle their wish lists.

The 11th Annual Santa Market will be held on Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can head to the Pavilion and Centennial buildings to browse through booths from more than 185 vendors.

Organizers say the booths are spaced apart and all vendors and volunteers will be wearing masks.

In addition to purchasing Christmas gifts, you can get free photos with santa.

Proceeds from some the events and donations will go to the Alzheimer’s Association of Oklahoma.

Admission is free to the event.

