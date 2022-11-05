POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – New court documents reveal that 12 felony charges have been filed against the man accused of raping two teenage girls in October.

You may remember last week, KFOR reported that Tecumseh police arrested Cliffton Davila, after both girls positively identified him by his mug shot.

The charges he’s facing, according to the affidavit, include:

Rape, first degree

Forcible oral sodomy

Lewd or indecent acts to child under 16

Burglary in the first degree

Kidnapping

Assault, Battery, or Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Attempted rape, first degree

Forcible Oral Sodomy

Sexual Battery

Burglary in the first degree

Kidnapping

Assault, Battery, or Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

The court records, filed Thursday, Nov. 3, reveal that on Oct. 23, police rushed to a home around 2 a.m., after a 16-year-old called and said a man, we now know was allegedly Davila, wearing a hoodie and a “gator” mask came into her backdoor and “put a knife to her throat taking her to her bedroom.”

“And sexually assaulted her inside the home,” said Tecumseh Police Chief, JR Kidney.

The teen tried to make a noise to wake her dad up, but “the male put a knife to her throat again and said he would kill her if she did not be quiet and do what he wanted her to do,” according to court records.

The documents also show Davila allegedly put his hands around the teens throat and she went unconscious. When she woke up, she kicked Davila off of her and started screaming for her dad and Davila ran out the backdoor, according to the court records.

“Then around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, we received a second call. Same type of scenario,” said Chief Kidney.

That time, the victim was 14 years old.

The court documents go on to say after a multi-day search for a suspect, police finally caught a break when Davila called 911 himself, saying he was hiding under his house because of “some things he had done.”

Davila was eventually taken into custody and is currently booked in the Pottawatomie County Jail.

“Both of our victims have positively identified him as being the suspect,” said Chief Kidney.