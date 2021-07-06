12 Oklahoma companies looking for employees at career fair

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, Goodwill is hosting a career fair later this week.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is hosting a career fair on Thursday, July 8 with several companies who are in need of new employees.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., participants can head to the Goodwill Job Connection Center in downtown Oklahoma City to speak with representatives from several companies.

In all, officials say there will be 12 Oklahoma companies in attendance who are ready to hire candidates.

Those companies include:

  • Alliance Steel – Detailer, paint, loader, welder, machine operator
  • Aramark- Production, route sales
  • Costco Call Center- Customer service
  • OK foods – Production, refrigeration tech, maintenance, quality assurance
  • OnCue – Sales and food service associates
  • Onin Staffing- Manufacturing, warehouse, food processing, customer service
  • Tinker AFB Exchange- Retail and food service
  • Titan Pro Jobs (Titan Professional Resources) – IT, administrative/ clerical, human resources, accounting, engineering.
  • Grit Resources (Titan Professional Resources)- Manufacturing, construction, warehouse, maintenance
  • Visiting Angels- Home health care
  • Dale Rogers Training Center- Food service positions, drivers, landscaping, janitorial
  • Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma- Executive admin, employment specialist, training admin, operations manager, facilities maintenance tech, security, janitorial, shift lead, floor tech, store associates, warehouse associates, drivers, donation attendant.

Organizers say participants should prepare for the possibility of on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers should come in business-professional attire.

Masks are encouraged for everyone attending the career fair.

