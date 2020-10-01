12-year-old boy killed in shooting at Midwest City apartment complex

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 12-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a possible shooting at the Sand Hills Apartment, located in the 1400 block of N. Midwest Blvd.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw several bystanders providing first aid to a 12-year-old boy who had been shot in the chest.

The victim was rushed to OU Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to witnesses, several juveniles were hanging out in front of an apartment when gunshots were fired.

The other juveniles fled the scene and witnesses found the 12-year-old victim lying on the ground.

“Currently, our agency is trying to locate any witnesses present at the time our victim was shot,” Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said. “We are classifying the investigation as a homicide at this point and will have a better understanding as to what took place once we gather the facts.”

Officials say the victim had been reported as a runaway shortly before the shooting. His parents were notified of the crime.

If you have any information on the case, call Midwest City police at (405) 739-1388 or (405) 739-1306.

