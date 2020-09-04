12-year-old El Reno boy dies in crash in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 12-year-old boy from El Reno died in a two-vehicle crash in Grady County on Thursday morning.

The child died at the scene of the crash that occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. on U.S. 81, three miles south of Minco, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

He was a passenger in a 2013 Dodge Avenger. The 40-year-old woman who was driving the Avenger is in critical condition at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Another passenger in the vehicle, a 15-year-old female, is in fair condition with arm and leg injuries at OU Children’s Hospital, according to the news release.

A 48-year-old Chickasha man was driving a 2018 Ford F350 north on U.S. 81 when he tried to turn left onto Highway 1220 and crossed into the path of the Avenger, causing a collision, according to the news release.

The driver of the Avenger was pinned in the vehicle for approximately 30 minutes before being extricated by members of the Chickasha Fire Department, the news release states.

The driver of the Ford F350 was treated and released from Grady County Memorial, according to the news release.

“Improper turn in front of oncoming traffic” is listed as the cause of the collision.

Everyone involved in the collision was wearing a seatbelt except the 12-year-old child, the news release states.

