12-year-old killed in Grady County crash

MINCO, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 12-year-old boy has died following a crash in Grady County.
Shortly before 11 a.m. on Sept. 3, emergency crews were called to a reported crash along Hwy 81, just south of Minco.
According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2018 Ford F350 was attempting to turn left onto 1220 and crossed into the path of a 2013 Dodge Avenger.
Sadly, investigators say a 12-year-old boy in the Avenger died at the scene from massive injuries.
The driver of the Avenger was rushed to OU Medical Center in critical condition, while a 15-year-old was admitted to OU Children’s in fair condition.
The driver of the Ford was treated and released from a nearby hospital.
