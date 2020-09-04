12-year-old killed in Grady County crash

MINCO, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 12-year-old boy has died following a crash in Grady County.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Sept. 3, emergency crews were called to a reported crash along Hwy 81, just south of Minco.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2018 Ford F350 was attempting to turn left onto 1220 and crossed into the path of a 2013 Dodge Avenger.

Sadly, investigators say a 12-year-old boy in the Avenger died at the scene from massive injuries.

The driver of the Avenger was rushed to OU Medical Center in critical condition, while a 15-year-old was admitted to OU Children’s in fair condition.

The driver of the Ford was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

