1,200 seniors get vaccinated in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a busy Thursday at Mercy Hospital as people lined up starting at 8 a.m. to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is a monumental day for the state of Oklahoma, for Oklahoma county to be able to do this, to provide vaccine to the public to provide some sort of protection against this pandemic,” said Dr. Jesse Campbell, Community President for Mercy Clinic Oklahoma.

It’s just one step closer to get Oklahoma vaccinated.

Staff with the hospital, the Oklahoma City County Health Department, the National Gaurd and the Medical Reserve Corp. were all up early Thursday, setting up for the first vaccine clinic in Oklahoma County.

“This is really the first time with a vaccine that we’ve been able to be proactive in providing protection against the virus,” said Dr. Campbell.

“We’re going to get people in and out. This is what we do. This is what public health does,” said Molly Flemming with the Oklahoma City County Health Department.

1,200 seniors, aged 65+, got their first shot.

It’s a part of the population in desperate need of protection.

“If you were to walk across our street and look inside our hospital ward or look inside our ICU, [they] are over the age of 65,” said Dr. Campbell. “The virus is specifically lethal to the over 65 population.”

The biggest challenge leading up to this event was finding the staff to work it.

Mercy hospital staff already stretched thin while beds are filled with COVID-19 patients.

“We had to struggle, just to be honest, to reorganize our staffing- pull co-workers maybe from clinic spaces, pull co-workers that don’t necessarily work with patients that can come in here and do clerical work for us,” said Dr. Campbell.

The 1,200 slots were filled within a couple of minutes Tuesday, which left so many wondering when it will be their turn.

“I can tell you we sat there and expected to go back and check it about 9:15 and all of a sudden it was 9:04 and we were like ‘well… I guess we’re done,'” said Flemming.

The problem is, she says, the clinic can’t give out vaccines they don’t have.

“We can only vaccinate people as we get vaccine, and we’ve asked for 25,000 doses and we’re expecting to only get 6,000 so we will be limited on how much we can give out,” said Flemming.

For now, they’re left planning on a week-by-week basis.

“We’re good at getting it out to people… we just need the vaccine itself,” she said.

Their best advice for people waiting, is to input your information in the state portal.

The City-County Health Department says they are hoping to host another event soon, KFOR will keep you updated with details. If you have any questions, you can call the OCCHD at 405-425-4489.