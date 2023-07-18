OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Plans are in the works for a world-class 12,000 seat outdoor amphitheater to be built in Oklahoma City.

It’ll be located in the Mustang Creek Crossing development, off of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike and I-40.

“It is our great pleasure to welcome The Sunset Amphitheater to Mustang Creek Crossing,” said Sam Coury, principal owner of Mustang Creek Crossing. “Our family strives to grow this district into an entertainment and experience hub for the city’s west side and encourage investment for a stay and play destination that families from across the state and region will embrace.”

Coury, along with Carol Courey Hefner have joined forces with Notes Live, a Colorado-based live entertainment company for the project.

“I can tell you one thing, it’d be the most luxurious amphitheater ever built in Oklahoma,” said JW Roth, the CEO of Notes Live. “We’re just super excited about it. It’s going to be awesome.”

The project will feature 120 luxury fire pit suites, a landscaped grass berm, traditional reserved seating, and premium hospitality offerings.

The Sunset Amphitheater. Image courtesy BCA Studios.

The Sunset Amphitheater. Image courtesy BCA Studios.

“It’s super high end in terms of its amenities, food and beverage. It has, I believe it has 12 Super suites, corporate suites,” said Roth.

Roth added that the amphitheater will also greatly help the city’s economy.

“It’s going to bring up roughly $110 to $125 million a year to the economy here,” said Roth. “It’s awesome for home values. It’s awesome for business values. It’s awesome for the economy.”

In a statement, Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell weighed in on the project saying, “I am thrilled about the partnership between Notes Live and Mustang Creek Crossing in bringing The Sunset Amphitheater to our great state. This state-of-the-art venue will not only enhance our entertainment landscape but will also serve as a catalyst for economic growth and tourism. With its capacity to host the largest touring acts in the country, The Sunset will draw music enthusiasts from far and wide. Oklahoma’s allure as a premier entertainment destination is growing stronger, and the Sunset Amphitheater will be a testament to our commitment to providing unforgettable moments for residents and visitors alike.”

Notes Live plans to break ground in early 2024 and have the outdoor amphitheater open in time for Summer 2025 tours.