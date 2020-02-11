$120M included in federal budget proposal for new veterans hospital in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – President Donald Trump submitted the fiscal year 2021 budget to Congress on Monday, which included a $120 million federal appropriation for a Veterans Hospital in Tulsa (VHiT).

The project will convert the Kerr Edmondson Building into a modern 275,000 square-foot, 58-bed medical-surgical hospital. The building is owned by the State of Oklahoma and located next to Oklahoma State University Medical Center.

“I am proud of Oklahomans uniting together to serve our veterans more effectively and efficiently. This hospital will be a perfect use of the Kerr Edmondson buildings, and the partnership with OSU Medicine will ensure greater access to specialty physicians. This is a true example of how we can leverage public-private partnerships in order to ensure we are providing our veterans with the quality care and support they deserve, and I am thankful for the collaboration of all involved, especially U.S. Senators Inhofe and Lankford,” said Governor Kevin Stitt.

“This is about building a healthcare system that will meet the needs of veterans in Eastern Oklahoma now and for decades to come,” said Mark E. Morgan, Director, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. “We are truly thankful for the support and collaborative effort from our congressional and community stakeholders, including the offices of Senators Inhofe and Lankford; Representatives Mullin and Hern; Governor Stitt; Mayor Bynum; Oklahoma State University; The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation; and my staff.”

The total cost of the project construction is estimated at $173 million, with the federal government paying approximately $120 million. The State of Oklahoma would finalize the transfer of the Kerr Edmondson facility and site while the City of Tulsa will commit $8 million toward site and parking improvements. Private donors will cover the balance of funds for the project.

The inclusion of the funds is the result of an unprecedented collaboration among the federal government, State of Oklahoma, City of Tulsa, private philanthropy, and Oklahoma State University.