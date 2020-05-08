13-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Pawnee County

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An auto-pedestrian accident in northeast Oklahoma claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on Thursday, just before 6 p.m. on US 64 near Westport in Pawnee County.

According to a trooper’s report, a 30-year-old Kansas woman was traveling eastbound in the outside line of the highway when a 13-year-old boy crossed the roadway from the south to the north side and was struck by the vehicle.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The woman, and her six passengers, ages 3-10, were not injured.