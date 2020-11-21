13-year-old ‘Gentle Giant’ recovering from COVID, soon to be heading out of ICU

PRAGUE, Okla. (KFOR) – Devon Embry, the 13-year-old Prague football star battling COVID-19, is improving and on his way out of ICU.

Devon’s mother announced his health improvement on a Facebook page dedicated to Devon’s battle against COVID.

“Devon has been taking off of all oxygen. Oxygen levels are doing good. If it continues to be good. He will be moved out of ICU today and to a room and hopefully tomorrow we will be home. Thank you all for the prayers continue to pray for him,” Embry’s mom said in the Facebook post.

Devon is known as a gentle giant to his family, friends and football teammates. He plays defense for the Prague Middle School Red Devils.

“He’s nice to everybody that he comes in contact with,” said Gunner Watkins, Devon’s classmate at Prague Middle School.

He began showing symptoms of illness last Sunday, including sneezing, throwing up, stomach ache, back ache and intense headache. Days later, he could barely move.

Devon’s mom rushed him to the emergency room, and he was later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at The Children’s Hospital at OU Health.

Now, Devon is getting better.

“Prayerfully next update will be of him being released tomorrow,” his mom said.

If you would like to help Devon and his mom, you can donate to the family’s GoFundMe account.

