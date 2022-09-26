GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Grady County that claimed the life of a teenager.

Shortly before midnight on Sept. 24, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident along the H.E. Bailey Turnpike near Amber.

Investigators say a 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on I-44 before crashing into the back of a Toyota Highlander.

The impact forced the Highlander off of the road, causing it to roll multiple times before coming to rest.

Officials say the driver, a male passenger, and a 12-year-old were all taken to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment.

Sadly, a 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.