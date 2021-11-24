13 year old provides comfort to INTEGRIS Hospice House patients in Oklahoma City through handmade Peaceful Pillows donation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Rory Goldstein’s special purpose is providing peace and comfort to hospice patients, a gift she most recently gave to residents at INTEGRIS Hospice House.

Thirteen-year-old Rory and her family traveled from Denver, Colo., to INTEGRIS Hospice House in Oklahoma City. She came all that way hand-deliver her handmade Peaceful Pillows.

Rory’s beloved grandma, Sharon Shelton, aka Bubs, was an Oklahoma City community member who was admitted into Hospice House after she became sick from a complicated illness.

“We called her Bubs. We were extremely close. She was extremely close to all her grandchildren. She would spoil us to the extreme and she was always there for our special moments like birthday parties, performances, you name it, even though we live out of state,” Rory is quoted as saying in an INTEGRIS news release.

Rory. Photo courtesy of INTEGRIS Hospice House.

Rory became a source of comfort in her grandmother’s final days.

“I made her a very soft pillow case for her 70th birthday, just a few months before she died. Sewing is one of my hobbies and something I enjoy doing. She could not get out of bed at this point and I just wanted to make her comfortable and happy,” Rory said.

Her grandmother couldn’t verbally thank her for the Peaceful Pillow, but her smile expressed her gratitude and happiness.

Sharon passed away on June 1 at the age of 70.

The Peaceful Pillow Project. Photo courtesy of INTEGRIS Hospice House.

“I felt so upset because she was so special and was one in a million,” Rory said. “You don’t realize how important and amazing something is until it is gone.”

Rory tapped into her talent for sewing to help her through her grief, and in the process, found her special purpose.

She made Peaceful Pillows in memory of her Bubs.

“It was healing for me to make the pillows. It made me feel closer to her,” Rory said. “I wanted to make others feel as comfortable as my Bubs did in her final days so I just kept making them.”

Rory’s loving gift to her grandma was the impetus for her nonprofit, Peaceful Pillow Project.

INTEGRIS Hospice House received the nonprofit’s first batch of Peaceful Pillows on Tuesday.

“I chose INTEGRIS Hospice to be the first recipients of the pillows because that’s where my grandmother Bubs was. They made her so comfortable and helped my family so much in those final months,” Rory said.

Sarah Minor, D.O., the medical director of the INTEGRIS Hospice House, said Rory’s Peaceful Pillows will be put to good use.

“We are so very appreciative of these pillows. We know they will bring many other families comfort and peace,” Dr. Minor said. “It is so encouraging to see someone so young trying to make a difference in this world. I know her Bubs would be very proud.”

Rory and Dr. Minor. Photo courtesy of INTEGRIS Hospice House.

Sharon left a legacy of kindness that her granddaughter is now carrying on.

Rory’s plan is to send Peaceful Pillows to hospice facilities across the country.

“When my Bubs was alive she had a way of bringing people together and creating community. She was always helping people. I want to help people in her memory.”