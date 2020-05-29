Live Now
13 years after man stabbed to death, OSBI still looking for murderer

James Shaw; Photo courtesy - OSBI

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – 13 years after a man was found stabbed to death inside his home, the person responsible for his death remains a mystery.

On May 21, 2007, at approximately 3:30 p.m., James Shaw was found by his wife dead in their El Reno home.

The medical examiner ruled Shaw’s death a homicide caused by multiple stab wounds.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is still searching for the person responsible for Shaw’s death.

If you have any information, call (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

