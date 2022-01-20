13,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma as hospitalizations rise

Covid-19 seen under the microscope. (Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the second day in a row, Oklahoma health experts are reporting more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 866,403 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 13,406 cases since Wednesday.

At this point, officials believe there are 115,704 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,927 deaths as of
Wednesday. The data was not updated for Thursday.

Officials say there were 1,794 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 73 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.68 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.14 million have completed the series.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

