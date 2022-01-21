13,900 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths reported in Oklahoma

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For a third straight day, health leaders in Oklahoma are reporting a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 880,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 13,939 cases since Thursday.

At this point, officials believe there are 119,210 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,968 deaths as of

Friday. That’s 41 additional deaths from Wednesday’s numbers. New data was not released on Thursday.

Officials say there were 1,819 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 71 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.68 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.14 million have completed the series.