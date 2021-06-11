13th annual “PieceWalk” brings awareness to Oklahomans with autism

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This weekend, Saturday, June 12, AutismOklahoma will hold its 13th annual “PieceWalk.”

The PieceWalk is the organization’s biggest fundraiser and all money raised goes towards resources and information, as well as nearly 100 activities – all free-of-charge for families.

“The PieceWalk is the momentum behind all of that. The more revenues and the more participation we get means the more free we can do for our families next year,” said Stacey Weddington, with AutismOklahoma.

Last week’s walk in Tulsa drew a huge crowd. Weddington says everyone is welcome to join.

“Anybody who loves somebody with autism is encouraged to come out and join the thousands of others who are going to be there. One of the beautiful things about the peace walk is that it is free. People don’t have to register, they can if they’d like to. They don’t have to raise money, they can if they want to. We want it to be the truest representation of AutismOklahoma,” she said.

Weddington says autism affects more people than most believe. She says according to the CDC, one in 54 children will be diagnosed or already have autism. For adults, that number is 1 in 45.

“Autism is everywhere and since there are no physical characteristics to autism, people are likely to know someone with autism and not know they know someone with autism,” she said.

The walk is Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m. at Scissortail Park in Downtown OKC.

Guests may begin arriving at 6:30 p.m.